At big June “The Future of Gaming” PS5 reveal event, Sony gave us a first look Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the first all-new entry in the series in nearly a decade. During that event we got a brief, couple-minute look at Rift Apart in action, but today during Gamescom Opening Night Live we got an extended, seven-minute look at an early demo of the game. You can check out the footage for yourself, below.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart taps into the PS5’s cutting-edge solid-state drive, allowing players to seamlessly warp around levels and even into other dimensions, and the new Gamescom footage provided a clearer picture of how it will actually work. It seems the world will be filled with various rifts, which you can tether towards yourself, allowing you to quickly warp to different parts of the level. Near the end of the video, we also see R&C jump through a larger purple portals that take them to a variety of different dimensions in rapid succession -- if that part of the demo was still gameplay, then consider me very impressed. Of course, we also catch a glimpse at some a variety of weapons and gadgets, including the Shatterbomb, Topiary Sprinkler, and Enforcer, and that mysterious female Lombax we've seen in earlier trailers.Need to know more? Here’s the official description of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart:

The intergalactic adventurers are back with a bang in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Help them take on a robotic emperor working overtime to wipe out organic life, with their own universe next in the firing line. Built from the ground up by acclaimed studio Insomniac Games, go above and beyond with the mind-blowing speed and immersive features of the PS5 console. Brand-new haptic feedback and adaptive trigger technology creates astonishing physical sensations, bringing in-game actions to life in your hands via the DualSense wireless controller. Enjoy a visually dazzling, interdimensional adventure, complete with familiar faces and some new allies.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to the PS5. A specific release date has yet to be announced, but Sony has confirmed it's a PS5 "launch window" game. So, now that you’ve seen a bit more of the game, what do you think? Will Rift Apart take the series to the next dimension or is just more of the same?