The first post-launch Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart patch, update 1.001.003, has been rolled out by Insomniac Games and Sony.

The update is a tiny one but does address some of the most annoying issues that players have been encountering since the game’s launch on PlayStation 5 last week, including bugs that caused players to get stuck on some occasions.

In addition, the new patch improves the general stability of the game and disables automatic 120Hz output in the game’s performance mode, which introduced visual compatibility issues on some displays. Insomniac is currently looking into a solution to re-introduce this feature through a future update.

Down below we’ve included the official release notes for this first post-launch Rift Apart patch on PS5.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart Update 1.001.003 Release Notes General Fixes & Polish Improved general game stability

Prevented players from getting stuck if a weapon video does not play

Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck during the Phantom chase

Addressed an issue where Rivet could spawn without the hammer

Addressed an issue where Rivet could become stuck after collecting Zurpstones in Challenge Mode

Various additional fixes

Disabled automatic 120 Hz display output in Performance modes Prior to this update, if "Enable 120 Hz Output" was set in the system settings, using the Performance RT or Performance mode would auto-detect a 120 Hz-capable display and use a 120 Hz output mode. While this did not change the game's frame rate, it did reduce input latency by ~8 ms. However, entering this mode introduced visual compatibility issues with some displays that we didn't feel comfortable imposing automatically on players. We're exploring ways to re-introduce this input latency reduction feature in a future update.



Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is available globally now on PlayStation 5. Be sure to read our review in case you haven’t done so yet and you’re in doubt on whether you should get this latest installment in the series.