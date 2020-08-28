Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart To Feature A 60 FPS Mode, Insomniac Confirms

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will come with two different modes that will prioritize either performance or resolution.

Speaking with Famitsu, Creative Director Marcus Smith and Director Mike Daily confirmed that the upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive will feature a mode that will make the run at 60 frames per second but with a lower resolution, and a 4K, 30 FPS mode that will prioritize resolution.

In an interview with @WeeklyFamitsu today we confirmed #RatchetPS5 will offer an option to play at 60fps! https://t.co/HRFKHgDE3c pic.twitter.com/7TdyaTdtAv — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 28, 2020

With Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart confirmed to feature different rendering modes, it seems like this will become the standard for next-gen titles, as the Demon's Souls remake will also come with two modes that will prioritize either performance or visual quality.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is currently in development for PlayStation 5. A release date has yet to be announced, but it has been confirmed that the game will be a PlayStation 5 launch window game.