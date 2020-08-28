Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart To Feature A 60 FPS Mode, Insomniac Confirms
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will come with two different modes that will prioritize either performance or resolution.
Speaking with Famitsu, Creative Director Marcus Smith and Director Mike Daily confirmed that the upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive will feature a mode that will make the run at 60 frames per second but with a lower resolution, and a 4K, 30 FPS mode that will prioritize resolution.
In an interview with @WeeklyFamitsu today we confirmed #RatchetPS5 will offer an option to play at 60fps! https://t.co/HRFKHgDE3c pic.twitter.com/7TdyaTdtAv
— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 28, 2020
With Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart confirmed to feature different rendering modes, it seems like this will become the standard for next-gen titles, as the Demon's Souls remake will also come with two modes that will prioritize either performance or visual quality.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is currently in development for PlayStation 5. A release date has yet to be announced, but it has been confirmed that the game will be a PlayStation 5 launch window game.
The intergalactic adventurers are back with a bang in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Help them take on a robotic emperor working overtime to wipe out organic life, with their own universe next in the firing line. Built from the ground up by acclaimed studio Insomniac Games, go above and beyond with the mind-blowing speed and immersive features of the PS5 console. Brand-new haptic feedback and adaptive trigger technology creates astonishing physical sensations, bringing in-game actions to life in your hands via the DualSense wireless controller. Enjoy a visually dazzling, interdimensional adventure, complete with familiar faces and some new allies.
