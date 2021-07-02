Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Patch 1.002 Comparison Video Highlights New Improvements and More

A new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart comparison video that has been recently released online highlights the changes introduced by the game's latest update.

The new video, shared online by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights the new options and changes introduced by patch 1.002 such as the 120 Hz Display mode which targets 40 FPS in Fidelity mode, the ability to disable the Phantom Dash VFX, and more.

You can find the list of new features introduced in the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 1.002 patch below.

Added new stickers

Added the ability to disable the Phantom Dash VFX

Added the ability to disable the Phantom Dash VFX in Photo Mode

Added the ability to toggle armor on or off while in Photo Mode

Added color backgrounds to Photo Mode

Added 120 Hz Display Mode, which reduces input latency when using a compatible display. In this mode, the frame rate target for the Fidelity graphics mode increases to 40 frames per second

Added "Skip Cutscenes" as bindable option for the D-pad

Added the option to disable the level up message and slowdown

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is now available on PlayStation 5 worldwide. Check out Chris's review to learn more about the latest game from Insomniac.