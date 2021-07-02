Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Patch 1.002 Comparison Video Highlights New Improvements and More
A new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart comparison video that has been recently released online highlights the changes introduced by the game's latest update.
The new video, shared online by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights the new options and changes introduced by patch 1.002 such as the 120 Hz Display mode which targets 40 FPS in Fidelity mode, the ability to disable the Phantom Dash VFX, and more.
You can find the list of new features introduced in the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 1.002 patch below.
- Added new stickers
- Added the ability to disable the Phantom Dash VFX
- Added the ability to disable the Phantom Dash VFX in Photo Mode
- Added the ability to toggle armor on or off while in Photo Mode
- Added color backgrounds to Photo Mode
- Added 120 Hz Display Mode, which reduces input latency when using a compatible display. In this mode, the frame rate target for the Fidelity graphics mode increases to 40 frames per second
- Added "Skip Cutscenes" as bindable option for the D-pad
- Added the option to disable the level up message and slowdown
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is now available on PlayStation 5 worldwide. Check out Chris's review to learn more about the latest game from Insomniac.
Through outstanding storytelling, exquisite visuals, and gripping gameplay, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart proves to be an engaging, fun, funny, and thoroughly enjoyable return to the series. It also offers the introduction to two brand new characters that could arguably be the protagonists of their own spin-off, or at least return to future entries in the series. For fans and new players alike, this is a game I would recommend for everybody and a true showing of the sort of titles we should expect for the new generation.
