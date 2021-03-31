Ratchet & Clank PlayStation 5 60 FPS Update Is Now Live; Frame Rate Test Shared

The Ratchet & Clank PlayStation 5 update announced earlier this week is now live worldwide, introducing 60 FPS support on the current-gen console.

The update going live today is unexpected, as it was originally announced for an April release. The game is currently available for free as part of Sony's Play at Home initiative, and it is also part of the PlayStation Plus Collection so there are multiple ways to enjoy it for free.

The Ratchet & Clank PlayStation 5 update also seems to fully deliver what was promised. A new frame rate test video shared by VG Tech confirms the game renders at native 2560x1440 resolution, runs at solid 60 FPS, and uses temporal injection to reconstruct a 3840x2160 resolution.

The next entry in the series will be Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The game is launching as a PlayStation 5 exclusive in June and it will take full advantage of some of the console's features.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a brand-new full-length adventure. When the evil Dr. Nefarious uses a device that can access alternate dimensions to find a galaxy where he always wins, Ratchet and Clank are separated. As they try to reunite, they will meet a new Lombax resistance fighter, explore new and familiar locales (but with new dimensional twists!), and wield a new arsenal of weapons. If you’ve never played a R&C game before, this is an excellent one to start with as the adventure is a stand-alone storyline, but longtime fans of the series will find deeper layers of connection to previous games.

Ratchet & Clank is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.