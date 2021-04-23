Xbox Series S and X Get 120FPS Support for a Bunch of EA Games

Microsoft has recently added 120FPS support for several Electronic Arts games on its Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles through the FPS Boost feature. These are Battlefield 4, Battlefield 1, Battlefield V, Titanfall, Titanfall 2, Star Wars Battlefront, Star Wars Battlefront II, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, and Unravel Two. On the other hand, Sea of Solitude now supports 60FPS, whereas the original game only supported 30FPS.

Some of those games won't have 120FPS support enabled by default, though. That's where the team of Xbox engineers was forced to lower the rendering resolution of the game to allow for the high frame rate option. This tends to be the case for newer titles, which are more taxing on the hardware compared to older games like, say, the first Titanfall.

If you own a 120Hz compatible display and want to try anyway, head to the Compatibility options tab under Manage game and add-ons setting. For a complete list of the games that currently have 120FPS support on Xbox Series S and/or Xbox Series X, check out the table below.

Games Xbox Series X Xbox Series S Off by Default on Series X In Xbox Game Pass 
Battlefield 1 120hz ___ ✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
Battlefield 4 120hz 120hz ✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
Battlefield V 120hz ___ ✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst 120hz ___ ✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 120hz 120hz ✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville 120hz 120hz ✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 120hz 120hz ✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
Sea of Solitude 60hz 60hz ✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
STAR WARS Battlefront 120hz 120hz ✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
STAR WARS Battlefront II 120hz ___ ✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
Titanfall 120hz ___ ✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
Titanfall 2 120hz 120hz ✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
Unravel 2 120hz 120hz ✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
Dishonored – Definitive Edition 60hz 60hz
Fallout 4 60hz 60hz
Fallout 76 60hz 60hz
Prey 60hz 60hz
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition 60hz 60hz
Far Cry 4 60hz 60hz
New Super Lucky’s Tale 120hz 120hz
Sniper Elite 4 60hz 60hz
UFC 4 60hz 60hz
Watch Dogs 2 60hz 60hz

