Xbox Series S and X Get 120FPS Support for a Bunch of EA Games
Microsoft has recently added 120FPS support for several Electronic Arts games on its Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles through the FPS Boost feature. These are Battlefield 4, Battlefield 1, Battlefield V, Titanfall, Titanfall 2, Star Wars Battlefront, Star Wars Battlefront II, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, and Unravel Two. On the other hand, Sea of Solitude now supports 60FPS, whereas the original game only supported 30FPS.
Some of those games won't have 120FPS support enabled by default, though. That's where the team of Xbox engineers was forced to lower the rendering resolution of the game to allow for the high frame rate option. This tends to be the case for newer titles, which are more taxing on the hardware compared to older games like, say, the first Titanfall.
If you own a 120Hz compatible display and want to try anyway, head to the Compatibility options tab under Manage game and add-ons setting. For a complete list of the games that currently have 120FPS support on Xbox Series S and/or Xbox Series X, check out the table below.
|Games
|Xbox Series X
|Xbox Series S
|Off by Default on Series X
|In Xbox Game Pass
|Battlefield 1
|120hz
|___
|✔
|✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
|Battlefield 4
|120hz
|120hz
|✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
|Battlefield V
|120hz
|___
|✔
|✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
|Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
|120hz
|___
|✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
|120hz
|120hz
|✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
|120hz
|120hz
|✔
|✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|120hz
|120hz
|✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
|Sea of Solitude
|60hz
|60hz
|✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
|STAR WARS Battlefront
|120hz
|120hz
|✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|120hz
|___
|✔
|✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
|Titanfall
|120hz
|___
|✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
|Titanfall 2
|120hz
|120hz
|✔
|✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
|Unravel 2
|120hz
|120hz
|✔
|✔ (EA Play / Ultimate)
|Dishonored – Definitive Edition
|60hz
|60hz
|✔
|Fallout 4
|60hz
|60hz
|✔
|✔
|Fallout 76
|60hz
|60hz
|✔
|✔
|Prey
|60hz
|60hz
|✔
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|60hz
|60hz
|✔
|Far Cry 4
|60hz
|60hz
|New Super Lucky’s Tale
|120hz
|120hz
|✔
|Sniper Elite 4
|60hz
|60hz
|✔
|UFC 4
|60hz
|60hz
|Watch Dogs 2
|60hz
|60hz
