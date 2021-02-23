Sony’s free PlayStation games initiative from last year, “Play at Home”, makes its return, and it's kicking off this March with Ratchet & Clank.

Last year, Sony offered two free PS4 titles, including Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey, as part of the Play at Home initiative. This year, Sony wants to take things further by offering another series of free games and entertainment to the community.

Sony’s ‘Play at Home’ Initiative Includes $10M Relief Fund for Indie Dev Partners, Free Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey on PS4

“The past 12 months haven’t been easy”, PlayStation’s Jim Ryan writes. “And I think we’re all hopeful that we may be starting to see some flickers of light at the end of this long COVID-19 tunnel thanks to the tireless work of the medical community and people around the world.”

“In these historic times, the team at PlayStation wanted to thank the community by giving something back. These days, we could all use something to look forward to and another reason to stay safely socially distanced, so we are happy to be able to offer a free selection of great games and some entertainment offers.”

Starting on March 1st, Insomniac’s Ratchet & Clank will be available for free through March 31st. Once redeemed, the title will be yours to keep.

More free games are coming through June as well as extended access for new subscribers to Funimation or Wakanim.

The PlayStation President adds, “I think we’ve got a great mix of games and entertainment offers lined up, and I hope this news made your day just a little bit brighter. We consider ourselves privileged to bring you this entertainment, and we are very grateful to be a part of your lives.”

Ratchet & Clank can be redeemed for free through the official PlayStation Store from March 1 at 8pm PST / March 2 at 4am GMT / 5am CET to March 31, 2021 at 8pm PDT* / April 1 at 4am BST / 5am CEST.