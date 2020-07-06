Snapdragon 875 Shipments to Start From Q4 2020, Reports Well-Known Analyst

More news surrounding Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 875 has started arriving in a large number of frequencies. The chipset is said to arrive later in the year, with Qualcomm expected to debrief about the new product during the 2020 Snapdragon Summit. Bear in mind that a previous report stated that TSMC had started production on the 5nm SoC, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now mentioning that mass shipments of the silicon will commence from Q4, 2020.

Kuo Also States That Snapdragon 875 Shipments Will Drive up Sales of High-Quality 8P Camera Lens

A report published by MyDrivers claims Kuo has forecasted Snapdragon 875 shipments to begin from Q4, 2020, with those shipments being maintained until Q1, 2021. According to the translated text published on the website, the Snapdragon 875 shipments is also said to drive up 8P camera lens sales, which will most likely be found in 2021 Android flagships. In addition to raw performance, phone manufacturers will also be focusing on upping the image quality of its premium offerings, including the likes of Samsung and Xiaomi.

Sadly, Kuo hasn’t mentioned what price Qualcomm will be selling its future Snapdragon 875 at. Considering the rumor that the upcoming silicon will be $100 more expensive than the Snapdragon 865, it might discourage lots of Qualcomm’s phone partners as this move will drive up the retail price of future Android flagships. Even Samsung is rumored to stick with the current Snapdragon 865 instead of the Snapdragon 875 in order to bring down the cost of the flagship, so assuming this is true, Qualcomm would be better off negotiating a better deal with its long list of partners.

For the time being, the company will most likely be focusing on the Snapdragon 865 Plus, which is a slightly powerful version of the Snapdragon 865, with one tipster claiming that the chipset will be announced later this month. If you wish to know more about the Snapdragon 875, we’ve also reported on its leaked specs sheet, as well as its possible custom CPU configuration, so you can check out these additional details if you wish.

News Source: MyDrivers