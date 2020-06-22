Qualcomm Snapdragon 875, Next-Gen Modem Based on 5nm Node Reportedly Go Into Production at TSMC Facility

According to new reports, TSMC has officially entered the production stage for 5nm chips. Depending on what its clientele desires, there are reports of three 5nm nodes; the regular 5nm, 5nm+, and then you have the enhanced 5nm manufacturing process. There’s no confirmation which process Qualcomm has opted for, but if reports are true, the Snapdragon 875 should be available soon along with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 5G modem, which is the first baseband chip to be made on the 5nm architecture.

The production phase at the Nanke 18 factory has been increased by 10 percent to nearly 60,000 units in a single month, according to the text published at MyDrivers. Qualcomm is reportedly investing between 6,000-10,000 5nm wafers per month, most likely because it wants to deliver both the Snapdragon 875 and Snapdragon X60 on time. According to a previous report, all iPhone 12 models would feature a Snapdragon X60 5G baseband chip instead of the Snapdragon X55 one rumored some time back.

Also, a previous Snapdragon 875 specs leak pointed towards an integrated 5G modem, which is the complete opposite business practice that Qualcomm employed with its Snapdragon 865. Looking at all these previous reports provides weight to the rumors that the new iPhone models will be rocking the newest Snapdragon X60 5G modem, but we’ll still advise our readers to treat this information with a pinch of salt.

According to estimates, the Snapdragon 875 could be delivered to Qualcomm around September, with the chipset manufacturer’s executives expected to make an appearance in December 2020 at the Snapdragon Summit to showcase what the new silicon can achieve. It’s very unlikely that any smartphone this year will tout a Snapdragon 875, not while there’s a huge change that the Snapdragon 865 Plus launch is right around the corner, thanks to a wave of leaks.

The Snapdragon 865 Plus is tipped to have higher CPU and GPU clock speeds than the regular Snapdragon 865, which only means that the Snapdragon 875 unveiling will take place in December later this year. Like always, we’ll provide you with timely updates regarding Qualcomm’s plans, so stay tuned.

