PS5 & XBSX Will Mark the Biggest Leap Ever, 2D to 3D Included – Gearbox Boss

With PS5 and Xbox Series X now about a month and a half from their respective launch dates, an interesting take on the upcoming next-generation consoles came from Gearbox president and CEO Randy Pitchford, recently interviewed by Gamespot.

According to Pitchford, console gamers who upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X will notice the biggest generational leap ever and that includes the jump from 2D to 3D gaming.

I think customers will realize how profound of a difference it is to have the throughput capability that these new platforms bring. It's just absolutely unreal. The leap there with PS5 and Xbox Series X is the biggest leap I have ever seen in the history of console generations. I'm saying, including the leap from 2D to 3D. It's going to change the way we think about every bit of our experiences. However, it's going to be hard to see that in the initial launch titles because a lot of the launch titles are games that were endeavored upon before. Frankly, there are a lot of ports, and games that have already [available] on existing platforms that are being reimagined with these new platforms. Still, I am super pumped about what it means for Borderlands 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. We've expanded that a lot, with the upped resolution and framerate to 4K and 60FPS, and added in four-player split-screen, which is like rendering four copies of the game at once on a single console. It's fricking cool, man. I'm really excited for gamers that are going to get to experience Borderlands 3 on the next gen platforms. I think it's going to be a really big moment.

Bold words for sure from the president and CEO of Gearbox. We'll have to wait and see if the next generation of games really is this transformative.

