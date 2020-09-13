Borderlands 3 Is Getting Another Paid DLC, Cross-Play, Splitscreen and 4K@60FPS on Next-Gen

Borderlands 3 was the star of the Gearbox Digital Showcase at PAX. Gearbox confirmed that another paid DLC is coming later this year to the game, adding that it'll be a brand new game mode that also includes one new skill tree for each Vault Hunter – and with those new skill trees come new Action Skills.

The developers showcased FL4K's new Trapper skill tree, which is meant to increase the survivability of both FL4K and his pet. The new Action Skill for this tree is called Gravity Snare and it periodically flings nearby enemies into the air before slamming them into the ground, which obviously interrupts their attacks, too. FL4K is also getting a new Hyperion Loaderbot pet which comes in three flavors: the ranged ION Loader, the melee BUL Loader, and the explosive WAR Loader that packs an incendiary shotgun, grenades, and even homing missiles on command.

Borderlands 3 is also coming to next-gen consoles, with the single player confirmed to run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X. Beyond that, the power of the new consoles also enables local co-op for three and four players via splitscreen. A vertical splitscreen option is coming, too, and it'll be available on current-generation consoles as well.

If you already own Borderlands 3 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and want to play on the next-gen consoles, Gearbox announced that the upgrade will be free as long as you play within the same family (PlayStation or Xbox). Add-on content and save files will be supported in the transition, too.

Last but not least, Gearbox also confirmed that cross-play will be finally released at some point in 2021, though no further details were provided at this time.

You can rewatch the entire Gearbox Digital Showcase below, featuring news about Godfall, Tribes of Midgard, Risk of Rain 2, and of course Borderlands 3.