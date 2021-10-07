New PS5 System Update 21.02-04.02.00 Released by Sony; Improves System Performance

Sony has rolled out PS5 System update 21.02-04.02.00, improving the console’s system performance.

The new firmware update for Sony’s next-gen console weighs in at roughly 900MB and appears to be a minor one. Release notes are almost nonexistent and only mentioned improved system performance. No further details about the contents of this new system update have been shared, although we’re pretty sure that it packs some under-the-hood changes.

PS5’s Latest Update Offers a Secret Performance Boost for Control, DMC5, and Other Games

PS5 System Update 21.02-04.02.00 Release Notes This system software update improves system performance

The PlayStation 5 is available globally now. Sony released its next-gen console back in November of last year. Ever since the console has been quite hard to get by due to ongoing shortages and high demand. Last month, Sony introduced its big PS5 system update with M.2 SSD support, allowing users to expand the console's system storage. In addition, this major firmware update enabled 3D audio support for TV speakers alongside various other new additions and changes.

Back in July of this year, Sony announced that it had sold over 10 million PS5 consoles as of July 18, 2021, thereby becoming Sony's fastest-selling PlayStation console to date.

“I can’t express enough the deep gratitude we feel for our passionate community of PlayStation fans who have embraced PS5, and the world-class development and publishing partners who bring such incredible gaming experiences to our platforms,” said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply. I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE.”