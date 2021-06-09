[Updated: Official Release Notes] New PS5 System Update 21.01-03.20.00.04 Is Being Rolled Out Alongside a DualSense Firmware Update

[Update] Sony has released the official release notes for today's S5 System Update 21.01-03.20.00.04, which you'll find below.

Version: 21.01-03.20.00 This system software update improves system performance.

We've updated the DualSense wireless controller device software to improve stability.

We've fixed an issue that restricted the functionality of some screens when the screen reader was enabled.

We've fixed an issue where games that you've hidden on PS4 were not hidden on PS5.

We've made the process of copying games from USB extended storage to console storage in the game library more stable.

[Original story] Sony has rolled out a new PlayStation 5 firmware update, PS5 system update 21.01-03.20.00.04, alongside a new DualSense firmware update.

The new firmware update appears to be a minor one and weighs in at roughly 900MB. As with most PlayStation system update, only improved system performance is being mentioned in the release notes for this update. As mentioned by a user on the Neogaf forums, the update might also include a change to the PS5 Game Library which is now said to list already installed games first.

As said, there’s also a new DualSense firmware update available alongside the new system update. According to Reddit user ‘Heymodspleasehelp’, this update fixes a bug with the controller’s battery indicator. We haven’t been able to verify just yet whether this is indeed the case.

We’ll report back once we learn more about this new PS5 system update.

