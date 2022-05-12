PlayStation 5 System Update 22.01-05.10.00.23 Deployed

Sony has begun rolling out PlayStation 5 System update 22.01-05.10.00.23, and here’s what it does.

Once again, the firmware update appears to be a minor one, and the official release notes on PlayStation 5 only mention improved system performance. Of course, it’s possible that this system update packs some under-the-hood undocumented changes, but we aren’t aware of those just yet.

For the sake of completeness, we’ve included Sony’s official release notes for this new firmware version down below. Sony will likely also update its official PS5 system version page with the notes.

PlayStation 5 System Update 22.01-05.10.00.23 Release Notes This system software update improves system performance

If enabled in the system settings, this new system update will be downloaded and installed automatically. Of course, it's also possible to download it manually.

As always, we will update you as soon as we learn more about the undocumented changes that come with this new update. Did you experience any changes after installing this new firmware version? Please let us know.

Released back in November of 2020, the PlayStation 5 is available globally now (if you can get your hands on one, that is).