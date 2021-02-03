Sony has rolled out PS5 System Update 20.02-02.50.00 and here’s what it does.

Like Sony’s previous PS5 (and PS4 as well) system update, the new firmware update improves the system performance, but exact details are, as usual, absent. In addition to improving system performance, however, the release notes for this new system update do mention that it resolves an issue where the PS4 game version was installed from disc, even after upgrading the game to the PlayStation 5 version. As such, players should no longer be forced to remove the wrongly-installed PS4 version in order to install the correct, upgraded, PS5 version of games.

New PlayStation 5 System Update 20.02-02.26-00 Released; Improves System Performance

For the sake of completeness, we’ve included the release notes for the update down below. The official PS5 system software update will likely soon be updated with the new release notes as well.

PS5 System Update 20.02-02.50.00 Release Notes The following issue was resolved: The PS4 version of the game was sometimes installed from the PS4 game disc even after upgrading the disc version of a PS4 game to the PS5 version.

This system software update improves system performance.

Sony’s PS5 is available globally now (if you can get your hands on one). The next-gen console was launched worldwide back in November of last year, and as covered earlier today, Sony managed to ship 4.5 million units as of December 31, 2020.