PS5 Exclusives Will Be More Important Than Ever to Show Off the Console’s Capabilities, Says Sony

PS5 exclusives were among the brightest highlights of the PlayStation 5 reveal event, with stunning showcases by Insomniac (Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart), Guerrilla Games (Horizon: Forbidden West), and Polyphony (Gran Turismo 7) just to name a few.

In an interview published today by The Guardian, Simon Rutter (Executive Vice President Head of European Business at Sony Interactive Entertainment) stated that PS5 exclusives will be even more important than they've already been in the past.

[PS5 exclusives will be] hugely important. More important, I think, than they’ve ever been. Through their proximity to the system’s designers, PlayStation’s studios are able to really extract the most out of the system performance and that’s a really valuable attribute for a platform holder to have. PlayStation can rely on a studio network that can really show off the innovations that we’re trying to put across … when the exclusives are as powerful as Marvel’s Spider-Man or Horizon, they are important games that people want to play.

Rutter then went on to discuss how Gran Turismo 7, for instance, will take advantage of every major PlayStation 5 feature.

Gran Turismo 7 is going to benefit from almost every single technological enhancement that we have in PlayStation 5. The loading times will be next to nothing compared to what they have been in the past. Sitting in the cockpit, the 3D audio allows you to hear the thunderous roar of a Ferrari behind you or in front of you, and you can recognise the difference between that and the engine noise of a Maserati. Driving the car using the DualSense controller, you’ll have a different feeling in your hands from the smooth undulating tarmac of a racetrack, compared to the gritty sensation on a gravel track. Pressing a soft accelerator will feel very different than pressing on a stiff brake pedal or gear paddle.

The only PS5 exclusives with confirmed release dates are Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Q4, presumably as a launch title) and Astro's Playroom, which will be bundled with every PlayStation console. However, according to another Sony executive (Eric Lempel (PlayStation’s Head of Global Marketing and Consumer Experience), the internal PlayStation Studios are performing 'very well against the launch timeframe', which seems to be a tease of more PS5 exclusives being available before the end of 2020.

There's no release date yet for the PlayStation 5, or pricing. Stay tuned, though, and we'll keep you up to date on all the rumors and official news on the matter.