Gran Turismo 7 to Be More Like Classic Titles Compared to GT Sport

Gran Turismo 7 is easily the most anticipated racing game scheduled to release this year, and it might also recapture some lapsed series fans, according to creator Kazunori Yamauchi.

In a recent interview with the Japanese website Octane, Yamauchi-san discussed the peculiarity of GT Sport (its focus on online eSports races) and added that Gran Turismo 7 will be more like the classic GT titles, while still inheriting the championship elements from Sport.

I think the title Gran Turismo is avant-garde for us, and we have consciously incorporated some new challenges every time we change generations. That's why each series has fans, but sometimes the changes seemed to confuse users. For example, Gran Turismo Sport, which is currently on sale, took on the challenge of full-scale e-sports exclusively for online use, but it may have seemed quite outlandish for some people. As a result, we got 9.5 million users, but it didn't sell explosively from the beginning, and it seemed that the understanding gradually progressed and the support increased over the three years. I think Gran Turismo Sport has created a fairly ambitious plan. So, while inheriting elements such as the championship realized in sports, Gran Turismo 7 will return to the royal purpose of full volume like 1 and 4 and provide the best Gran Turismo experience at present. Therefore, for those who know the old Gran Turismo, I think it smells a little nostalgic.

GT Sport famously shipped with far less content than usual Gran Turismo titles, which caused lower scores than the average franchise installment, including our own. That said, Polyphony Digital did an excellent job of releasing free content over time: whereas the racing game had shipped with 168 cars and 29 tracks, there are now 337 cars and 60 circuits.

Gran Turismo 7, a PlayStation 5 exclusive, has already been confirmed to run at 4K and 60 frames per second with ray tracing enabled. Fans will also get to browse between cars instantly, at long last, thanks to the system's built-in SSD.