Abandoned, the upcoming PS5 console exclusive from Dutch developer Blue Box Game Studios will also be arriving on PC.

Plenty has been said recently about development studio Blue Box and its upcoming title. Ever since the game’s official announcement earlier this year, fans have been speculating that the person behind the Dutch studio is none other than Hideo Kojima and that the studio’s upcoming cinematic survival sim is in fact a new Silent Hill installment for Sony’s next-gen console.

We briefly talked to the studio director, Hasan Kahraman, following the game’s announcement and haven’t discovered anything fishy so far. This isn’t to say that there’s no truth to the recent rumors, but as far as we know, there’s nothing going on with the studio and its upcoming title.

“We wanted to set things straight”, the studio wrote on Twitter, addressing the Kojima rumors. “We have no relations with Konami. Silent Hill is owned by Konami. We do not have any relations with Hideo Kojima. It was never our intention to tease the name as Silent Hill. We sincerely apologize for this.”

As announced back in April of this year, Abandoned is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 later this year, but as now revealed on Twitter, the cinematic, first-person horror survival shooter will also arrive on PC later on.

“Eventually, the studio’s official Twitter replied when asked about a PC version.

So, as far as exclusivity is concerned, we’re looking at a timed console exclusivity deal with the cinematic survival sim also launching on PC in the near future.

Abandoned will launch exclusively on PlayStation 5 by the end of this year.

“Our studio is focused on crafting a cinematic style, first-person story”, Blue Box wrote upon the game’s announcement earlier this year. “This is no fast-paced shooter in which you just run, aim and shoot. Abandoned requires you to hide and plan every shot before pulling the trigger. We want you to be nervous come each and every enemy encounter. To be aware that a wrong move can be the deciding factor between surviving a combat scenario or not.