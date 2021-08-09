Abandoned PS5 Development Has Been Negatively Affected by Hideo Kojima and Silent Hill Rumors, Game Director Says

Development on Blue Box Game Studios’ upcoming first-person survival horror shooter for PS5, Abandoned, has been negatively affected by the ongoing rumors about Hideo Kojima’s involvement.

A lot has been said and written about the upcoming PS5 console exclusive. Ever since the game’s announcement back in April of this year, there have been numerous theories about the project being a codename for a new Silent Hill installment by Hideo Kojima. More recent rumors suggest that the game is in fact related to a new Metal Gear entry. Blue Box Game Studios and game designer Hasan Kahraman have always denied these rumors, stating that Kojima is in no way involved with the cinematic horror survival sim. We talked to Kahraman following Abandoned’s announcement and haven’t been able to find any real connection to Kojima or Silent Hill.

So have the ongoing rumors about Kojima, Metal Gear, and Silent Hill impacted the game’s development? As revealed by Kahraman in a new interview, this has been the case. In the interview, the designer was asked if these rumors have had any pressure on the studio, after which Kahraman said the following (Google translated):

“You have no idea, it was really crazy and had a negative effect even on the development process with a lot of distractions, but I'm sure people will really like Abandoned, we believe in the game, and I still think people will like it.”

Further in the interview, Kahraman also briefly talked about the game’s setting, which is set in “deserted” America.

“I can't reveal much about the game, but I can say that it takes place in a deserted place in America”, the designer said.

Abandoned is set for a release later this year. Recently, Blue Box also confirmed that the title will “eventually” release on PC. A special PS5 trailer app, required to experience the game's 4K visuals, 3D audio, and DualSense features, will be released tomorrow.