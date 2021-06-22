PS Plus July 2021 Games Said to Include A Plague Tale: Innocence

Next month’s PS Plus July 2021 games might very well include Asobo Studio’s original A Plague Tale: Innocence.

At least, that’s what ResetEra forum user ‘Deluxera’ has said ahead of the digital E3 event earlier this month. While Deluxera’s post has possibly been overseen, it has now once again been picked up by VGC.

During Microsoft’s E3 showcase, Asobo announced a sequel to 2019’s title called “A Plague Tale: Requiem” – an announcement that was correctly predicted by ‘Deluxera’.

“I can tell you, from my own sources, that A Plague Tale Requiem is at least correct”, the ResetEra user said.

“The game will be revealed at Xbox showcase and will be a Day One Gamepass title. It will also launch on PlayStation and Switch via cloud version. Release date 2022.”

Interestingly, last week, a free next-gen upgrade for A Plague Tale: Innocence on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S was announced for a release next month, and as also predicted by ‘Deluxera’ in his initial post, A Plague Tale: Innocence is said to be part of July 2021’s PS Plus offerings.

“Asobo will also reveal a next-gen remaster of the first Plague Tale game. If you are on Playstation 5 don't purchase it right now as it will be included on the July PSPlus.

Of course, as with all rumors, please take the information presented above with a fair pinch of salt for now. On the other hand, ‘Deluxera’ proved to be spot on with his/her A Plague Tale information so far.

The next-gen update for A Plague Tale: Innocence will deliver 4K resolution and 60FPS on both PS5 and Xbox Series X. In addition, the upgrade will offer improved visual effects alongside 3D audio support. The title from 2019 will also launch on the Nintendo Switch as a cloud version.