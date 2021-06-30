PS Plus July 2021 Games Possibly Leaked; Games Include A Plague Tale: Innocence, CoD: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds

The PS Plus July 2021 games might very well have been leaked ahead of Sony’s official announcement later this week.

The list of games that are said to be included with next month’s free PS Plus lineup was posted on German deals site Dealabs.com by a deals credible poster. According to poster ‘billbil-kun’, next month’s PS Plus games include the already rumored A Plague Tale: Innocence for PlayStation 5 owners, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

PS Plus July 2021 Games Said to Include A Plague Tale: Innocence

Before becoming visible on the deals site, the deals are first submitted to the moderation team of Dealabs and checked beforehand. The next batch of free PS Plus games will be officially revealed soon. Whether this ‘leak’ is accurate remains to be seen at this point, but the deals poster has proven to be a reliable source in the past. Back in April of this year, he/she correctly ‘leaked’ Days Gone alongside Zombie Army 4: Dead War, and Oddworld: Soulstorm for PlayStation 5.

We’ll update you as soon as we learn more about the PS Plus July 2021 games. For now, stay tuned.

June 2021's free PS Plus Games include Operation: Tango on PlayStation 5, Star Wars Squadrons, and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown for PlayStation 4. Both Operation: Tango and Star Wars Squadrons are available from June 1st until July 5th, while Virtua Fighter 5 will remain available through August 2nd.