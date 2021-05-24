PS Plus Free June Games Rumored to Include Star Wars: Squadrons and 2 New-Release Titles

The latest round of free PlayStation Plus titles will likely be revealed sometime this week, but as has been happening more frequently lately, it seems June’s games have been leaked early. According to Spanish website Areajugones, which accurately reported last month’s PS4 PS Plus games, June’s lineup will include Star Wars: Squadrons and new-release titles Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown for PS4 and the co-op stealth game Operation: Tango on PS5. While Virtua Fighter 5 has obviously been around for a while, Ultimate Showdown is a revamped version designed for competitive esports players.

None of these games ringing a bell? Well, here’s what I thought about Star Wars: Squadrons in my full review…

Star Wars: Squadrons is a mostly-successful throwback offering impressive sights, intense action, and the opportunity for fun multiplayer throwdowns. Some mechanical quirks, a couple irritating missions, and a lack of depth holds Squadrons back from being a true bullseye, but those who have missed blasting TIE Fighters should find the game worth the ride.

Meanwhile, here are quick official descriptions for both VF5: Ultimate Showdown and Operation: Tango:

Operation: Tango - It takes two to save the world in this cooperative spy adventure. Pair up with a friend as Agent or Hacker—with only your voices to connect you—and work together to bring a hi-tech global menace to its knees.

- It takes two to save the world in this cooperative spy adventure. Pair up with a friend as Agent or Hacker—with only your voices to connect you—and work together to bring a hi-tech global menace to its knees. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown - Virtua Fighter, which was created as the world’s first 3D fighting game in 1993, will restart as an eSports title in celebration of Sega’s 60th anniversary, starting in Japan. Details on the project will be announced in a future update.

Of course, take this with a grain of salt for now, but if these do end up being the June PS Plus games, what do you think of the lineup? Sony typically announces their PS Plus games on the last Wednesday of the month, so we won’t have to wait too long to get confirmation on these.