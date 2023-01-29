PlayStation Plus Games for February 2023 Leaked; Includes Evil Dead: The Game and Mafia

It seems like Dealabs has found out which games will be part of the PlayStation Plus Essential program... Anyone else feels this sense of deja vu? Well, anyway, the list of games that will be included for February 2022 in PlayStation Plus seems to have two great multiplayer titles and two noteworthy single-player games. The games in the list will be available from February 7 to March 6.

So, what are the games that will come to PlayStation Plus? Here's the full list:

OlliOlli World (PS5|PS4)

Mafia Definitive Edition (PS4)

Evil Dead: The Game (PS5|PS4)

Destiny 2: Beyond Light [DLC] (PS5|PS4)

It's a bit odd to see the Beyond Light expansion for Destiny and not The Witch Queen on the list, especially considering that the Lightfall expansion will also drop in February. However, the rest of the games on the list are still worthwhile. It's worth noting, however, that Mafia Definitive Edition may not be available for some regions and instead will be replaced by other titles.

Players can continue to play these games even after they’re no longer available to claim at the end of the monthly period. So, make sure to keep claiming the games for your service. This PlayStation Plus month may also be the perfect entry point for Evil Dead: The Game players, as the game will be available for PlayStation Plus users as well.

OlliOlli World is also another highlight. This game was previously reviewed by me and was one of the highlights of last year. The game is a chill skateboarding platforming game that features many tricks and a very chill soundtrack. Perfect for players looking to do a few stylish tricks while challenging themselves with a platforming twist.

PlayStation Plus Essential is currently available as part of the new restructuring of the program. You can pick between this tier or the other two higher tiers that offer additional benefits.