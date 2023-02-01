PS Plus Collection is Being Retired, Redeemed Games Can Still be Played After the End Date

It seemed likely it wasn’t long for this world, and today Sony confirmed that the PlayStation Plus Collection is going away. For those unfamiliar, those that sign up for PS Plus on PS5 get access to a collection of top PS4 titles, including God of War, Uncharted 4, and more. Of course, that’s now a bit redundant now that the new PS Plus Extra tier offers a sizable library of PS4 games. Sony would probably much rather you sign up for that!

Well, Sony has quietly let slip that as of May the PS Plus Collection will be no more. Thankfully, you can still claim the games and continue to play them after the Collection is no longer offered, as long as you still have a PS Plus subscription.

“We also wanted to provide an update on the PlayStation Plus Collection that has been offered as a benefit to PlayStation Plus members on PS5 since 2020. On May 9 the PlayStation Plus Collection will no longer be offered. If you haven’t redeemed the titles in this collection yet, you can still do so until May 9, which will enable you to access those titles even after this date for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member.”

As a reminder, here are the games included in the PS Plus Collection…

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (Zombie Chronicles Edition)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy 15

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5 (leaving May 11)

Ratchet and Clank

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Until Dawn

Any games on that list you still haven’t got around to playing? Well, grab ‘em while you can!