Star Wars: Squadrons Shows Explosive Action and Post-Missions Debriefings in New Gameplay

Back in June EA announced Star Wars: Squadrons, the new space combat game many fans had been impatiently waiting for since the Rogue Squadron series went away. The first Star Wars: Squadrons gameplay certainly showed promise, as it seems developer Motive Studios is taking a surprisingly hardcore, detail-oriented approach to the game, but of course, fans wanted to see more. Well, today during Gamescom Opening Night Live we got exactly that, as EA showed off a bit more gameplay. Check out the new Star Wars: Squadrons footage for yourself, below.

Oddly enough, my favorite part of that video was the propaganda message from Princess Leia. I was ready to join the cause after that! The actual gameplay looked solid too, with a good variety of mission types and objectives. It’ll also be interesting to see what they do with the post-mission debriefings – what kind of famous faces might show up I wonder? Haven’t been keeping up with Star Wars: Squadrons? Here are the game’s key features:

Protect the galaxy - Plan every skirmish with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Pilots will triumph as a team in known and never-before-seen locations, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.

- Plan every skirmish with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Pilots will triumph as a team in known and never-before-seen locations, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan. Master legendary starfighters - Take full control of different starfighter classes from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets, such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Modify your ship, divert the power between its systems, and destroy your opponents in strategic space dogfights.

- Take full control of different starfighter classes from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets, such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Modify your ship, divert the power between its systems, and destroy your opponents in strategic space dogfights. Stay on target - Compete in intense 5v5 dogfights, unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles, and take off in a thrilling Star Wars single-player story. Immerse yourself in the pilot’s seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars: Squadrons in virtual reality (VR) on PlayStation4 and PC with cross-play support.

Star Wars: Squadrons sets it sights on PC (via Steam, Origin, and Epic), Xbox One, and PS4 on October 2 and will set you back $40.