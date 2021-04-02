Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Rated for PlayStation 4 in South Korea

SEGA's Virtua Fighter series may be making a comeback soon with Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown.

The yet to be announced new entry in the series has been recently rated in South Korea for a PlayStation 4 release. The rating doesn't reveal much about the game, as it just provides a generic description of the experience.

Nexon Announces Investments in KONAMI, SEGA, BANDAI NAMCO and Hasbro

You can find the machine-translated rating description below.

Playstation 4 action game in the form of overpowering opponents in a 1:1 match by selecting a character using a variety of skills. Minor level of sensational expression

(expression of costume with partial exposure of female characters) Minor level of violence expression

(for each character) Fighting with opponent characters with unique martial arts)

The Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown rating doesn't exactly come as a surprise. Last September, SEGA announced the Virtua Fighter x eSports project which aims to bring back the series to celebrate SEGA's 60th anniversary.

Virtua Fighter 5 originally released back in 2006 in Japanese arcades, with multiple updates released over the course of the years. The game made its way onto PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 as Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown, a budget release that does not feature all the content available in the arcade version.

Reignite your inner fighter and prepare for the ultimate showdown! Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown is the definitive version of the Virtua Fighter 5 series that incorporates all the enhancements SEGA has rolled out since 2007 with some brand new features.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown has yet to be announced officially. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.