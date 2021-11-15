Private Division Acquired OlliOlli Developer Roll7

Today, Take-Two's publishing label Private Division has announced that they have acquired video game developer Roll7. Based in London, the BAFTA award-winning studio is currently developing OlliOlli World to be published by Private Division and planned for launch this winter during Take-Two’s fiscal fourth-quarter ending March 31, 2022.

Roll7 is currently working on the upcoming OlliOlli World. Additionally, the company is also working on several unannounced projects. Thanks to this partnership, Private Division will support these future endeavors and empower Roll7 to continue creating their signature “flow state gaming” experiences that embody their distinctive style and ability to achieve commercial and critical success.

2K Acquires Elite3D to Assist its Global Services Division and 31st Union

Michael Worosz, Executive Vice President and Head of Private Division, had the following to say:

We’re thrilled to welcome Roll7 to the Private Division family. As a team passionate about action sports ourselves, seeing how Roll7 combines the thrill of competition with the zen of achieving flow-state in a videogame is remarkable, and we can’t wait to show the world this phenomenon with our release of OlliOlli World this winter.

Meanwhile, Co-CEO at Roll7 Simon Bennett had the following to say regarding the new partnership between Private Division and Roll7:

Private Division has been an incredible publishing partner for OlliOlli World, and we’re elated to continue to grow as a studio as part of the label. Private Division has empowered our amazing team to raise the bar on our creativity and scope for OlliOlli World. Joining the label puts us in a great position to continue to grow and to set our sights on achieving our ambition to become a pre-eminent global videogames developer.

In other acquisition news, 2K has recently acquired Elite3D. This publishing label from Take-Two made the acquisition to develop a new 2K Publishing location, including a focus on its Global Services division. In addition, 2K has acquired Turia Games in Valencia, a development studio co-owned by the founders of Elite3D.