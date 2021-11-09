2K Acquires Elite3D to Assist its Global Services Division and 31st Union

2K, the publishing label of Take-Two Software, has announced that they have acquired one of the world’s leading creative studios dedicated to innovative 2D and 3D artwork for the video game industry, Elite3D. This partnership will also form a new 2K Publishing location to assist the Global Services division.

The partnership between 2K and Elite3D means that the latter will rebrand in two ways. First, a second office for wholly-owned developer 31st Union; and second, to develop a new 2K Publishing location, including a focus on its Global Services division. In addition, 2K has acquired Turia Games in Valencia, a development studio co-owned by the founders of Elite3D. Financial terms and employment numbers related to the acquisition were not disclosed.

Michael Condrey, President at 31st Union, had the following to say:

31st Union is built on a culture that champions inclusivity, talented individuals, and exceptional character. Diverse perspectives and experiences are a cornerstone to our growth as a team. Given our ambitions and the scope of our game, welcoming aboard an incredible team like elite3d was an unbelievable opportunity. We are honored to welcome Oscar, Jose, and everyone from elite3d into our development family and look forward to them enriching our studio and achieving our game aspirations.

Meanwhile, Elite3D founders Oscar Ferrero and Jose Luis Queral made a joint statement talking about their opinion on the acquisition:

We are immensely proud of building a team that is now at the forefront of our creative expertise while seeing our initial dream become a reality. We believe strongly in 2K’s vision, people, and products, and we can’t wait to take this incredible next step in our collective journey as employees of both 2K and 31st Union.

David Ismailer, President of 2K, has the following to say:

elite3d has made a significant impact on our industry by helping many developers and publishers bring their games to life through best-in-class passion and creativity. The team’s work style and employee culture are also a great complement to our vision and values. We look forward to seeing our new colleagues contribute to the progress made to date by 31st Union and play a key role in the growth and development of Global Services for our current and future games.

Elite3D is a company formed in 2005. Over the years, Elite3D has become a go-to partner for many interactive entertainment companies, including 2K. Their work has assisted several critically-acclaimed games such as Monster Hunter: Iceborne, Hitman 3, HyperScape, Control, and The Division 2.