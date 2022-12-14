Private Division and Bloober Team Partner Up for New Horror Game

Private Division has announced a new collaboration alongside Bloober Team. The publisher has signed an agreement to publish a new survival horror IP that is currently worked on by the people who worked on games such as Layers of Fear and The Medium. It seems as if Bloober is finally starting to take more risks in the horror genre.

This new partnership also exists to reveal the Private Division Development fund that the company announced to celebrate its 5th Anniversary. The fund exists to "support smaller independent development teams with project financing and mentorship opportunities to enable them to self-publish their ambitious titles."

Certainly an ambitious goal, especially with how much Private Division has helped other indie companies in the past. The fund aims to help developers such as Die Gute Fabrik, Radical Forge, and Lost Native. As for the current partnership, we don't know much about the game except for some details that were revealed in a statement made by the Chief Executive Officer of Bloober Team, Piotr Babieno. This is what he had to say about the publishing partnership:

Our next project is an exciting new survival-horror game, which will help us become a leader in the horror industry at large. I am grateful for this cooperation with Private Division. Their expertise is extensive, and their people are also very approachable. We don't perceive them in a typical 'publisher-developer' relationship; they’re more like a friend who shows us support or keeps us in line when we need it most.

What will come from this partnership between Private Division and Bloober Team? We certainly hope that it's going to be a great product. For now, we can at least be hyped about the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake (Or not) that they are making in partnership with Konami. With some hopes, maybe this will be a brighter future for Bloober Team as they start producing better horror experiences.