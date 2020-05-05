Prince of Persia 6 Domain Registered by Ubisoft After Recent Rumors About a New Installment Resparked

Ubisoft has registered the domain for Prince of Persia 6, suggesting that a new installment in the series might still be on its way.

Registered yesterday by French domain name registration company Gandi, the princeofpersia6.com domain is set to Ubisoft’s own Domain Name Servers (DNS). Interestingly, Gandi also registered Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla several hours before the French publisher officially revealed the game.

While a domain name registration doesn’t necessarily confirm a new game, recent rumors from credible insiders, including Shinobi, add to the credibility of Ubisoft working on a new Prince of Persia title.

Rumors about a new Prince of Persia installment have been circulating the web for years, including people claiming that a remake of the original trilogy is in the works, but most recently, industry analyst Daniel ‘ZhugeEX’ Ahmad said that there’s simply no trilogy remake. Reputable insider Shinobi, however, said that the rumors about a remake are “in some ways” bullshit, implying that something related to Prince of Persia is cooking at Ubisoft.

The latest major Prince of Persia installment as part of the Sands of Time series, The Forgotten Sands, was released in 2010 for PC, Xbox 360, PS3, the Nintendo Wii, and several other platforms. The original Prince of Persia trilogy dates from the ’90s. Ubisoft released the Prince of Persia Trilogy Collection, including The Sands of Time, The Warrior Within and The Two Thrones, back in 2006.

Several years back, Ubisoft said that a new Prince of Persia is being considered.

“It will happen when we feel it is ready, when the creators have brought something interesting”, Ubisoft’s Alain Corre said back in 2013. “That’s the case for all our franchises. They’re cooking. Some are cooking longer than others, but they’re cooking.”

What’s your take on a new Prince of Persia game? Would you rather see remakes of the classics, a reboot, or a totally new installment? Hit the comments down below.

