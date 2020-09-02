Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake Possibly Being Teased for Next Week’s Ubisoft Forward Showcase

The rumored Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake might very well make its appearance during next week’s Ubisoft Forward showcase.

A lot has been said and written about the yet to be announced new Prince of Persia game from publisher Ubisoft. Recent rumors do indicate that a remaster or remake exists in some form, but to date, Ubisoft hasn’t confirmed its existence.

Prince of Persia Listing Pops Up on Central American Retail Site, Stoking Hopes for a Revival

Last month, an entry for a Prince of Persia Remake surfaced on Guatemalan retailer MAX, and reputable gaming journalist Jason Schreier later added more fuel to the fire by tweeting about the listing.

On the ResetEra forums, Capcom insider ‘Okabe’ has now seemingly hinted at a possible remake of the 2003’s reboot of the Prince of Persia series, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. The rather ‘cryptic’ tease was posted in the thread for next week’s Ubisoft Forward event that was confirmed by Ubisoft yesterday. Last month, the insider seemingly implied that the rumored new Prince of Persia might more of an remake than a remaster.

Among fans, The Sands of Time is considered as one of the best entries in the series and we would be more than excited with a full-on remake. As always, we’ll keep you posted.

The Ubisoft Forward digital showcase will air next week on September 10 at 12pm PDT.

