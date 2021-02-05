Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Was Just Delayed Indefinitely

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, previously scheduled to launch on March 18th for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, has been delayed indefinitely with the following tweet posted today on the game's official account.

Hello Prince of Persia fans! Since announcing Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake in September, we saw an outpouring of feedback from you on this beloved franchise. It is your passion and support that is driving our development teams to make the best game possible. With that said, we have made the decision to shift the release for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to a later date. This extra development time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original.

We understand the update might come as a surprise and we will continue to keep you posted on the progress of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. In the meantime, we want to thank you all for your ongoing support. The Dev Team

This isn't the first delay, as the game was originally planned to launch on January 21st. It sounds like Ubisoft finally heard the many complaints from fans who didn't really feel like this remake would be able to do justice to the original classic, based on what had been shown so far.

We'll let you know once a new release date is set in stone, of course. Stay tuned!