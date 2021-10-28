Prime Gaming November Drops Include Control Ultimate Edition, Dragon Age Inquisition and Rise of the Tomb Raider

November's Prime Gaming drop is a huge one, featuring nine free games to claim including big titles like Control Ultimate Edition, Dragon Age Inquisition, and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Here's the full list available to Prime Gaming subscribers next month:

Prime Gaming Adds STAR WARS: Squadrons, Ghostrunner, Alien: Isolation and More

● Dragon Age Inquisition – Players can become the hero as they are tasked with making

important decisions that shape the future of Thedas. With constant wars and demonic invasions, champions must band together to lead the land of strife to victory… or fall.

● Control Ultimate Edition – Developed by Remedy Entertainment, the main game and previously released expansions, including “The Foundation” and “Awe” are available in one great value package.

● Rise of the Tomb Raider – Embark on an adventure into Siberia as Lara Croft in search for the legendary city of Kitezh while battling the paramilitary organization Trinity, which intends to uncover the city's promise of immortality.

● Rogue Heroes – Team up with friends to combat procedural dungeons and explore the

expansive overworld full of secrets to take down the Titans and save the once peaceful land of Tasos in this 1-4 player classic adventure game with modern rogue-lite elements.

● Liberated – Ignite the revolution as players lock, load, and get ready for a new kind of action adventure! Uncover a cyberpunk conspiracy against human rights in the rain-soaked city inside a paperback comic.

● Puzzle Agent 2 – In this sequel to the award-winning Puzzle Agent, Agent Nelson Tethers just solved the biggest case of his career. Worried that the case will languish forever unsolved, Tethers ventures back to the eerie town of Scoggins, MN to solve the mystery of 'the Hidden People' once and for all.

● Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter – In the sequel to Demon Hunter: Chronicles from Beyond,

Dawn challenges players to face puzzles and mini games which reveal secrets that threaten to shake the core of her very existence.

● BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers – Challenge friends, pick a funky car and outrun competitors

with fierce driving skills and dirty tricks in the game that emanates pure arcade fun.

● Secret Files: Sam Peters – Discover the truth about the Asanbosam, a mysterious creature that lurks behind the trees in Bosumtwi, a mysterious crater lake in Africa. Join journalist Sam Peters as she searches for answers behind the legends of the Ashanti people in Ghana.

Beyond the aforementioned free full games, Prime Gaming benefits will also provide a wealth of in-game content next month for games like League of Legends, Apex Legends, New World, Far Cry 6, Genshin Impact, Call of Duty, Rainbow Six Siege, Free Fire, and more. Check out the full lineup here.