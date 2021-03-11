Control Ultimate Edition PC March 10th Update Introduces DirectX 11 Support

A new Control Ultimate Edition update is now live, introducing a small yet welcome new feature that all owners of older GPUs will appreciate.

The March 10th update, which is around 1.61 GB big, introduces DirectX 11 support. This means that those with older GPUs lacking DirectX 12 support can now play the game. Other than bringing back DirectX 11 support, the new update doesn't seem to introduce or fix anything else.

Control Ultimate Edition is the definitive edition of the third-person action-adventure game developed by Remedy. The game features Remedy's most interesting setting and great combat, as highlighted by Alessio in his review.

Control features Remedy's most original setting yet, the studio's most open-ended game environment yet and great action combat that makes you feel like a badass. The game also stands out on PC as one of the finest examples of real-time ray tracing to date. It shouldn't be passed upon by any action/adventure game fans, even if it's not quite a masterpiece.

Control Ultimate Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in all regions.