Syphon Filter Series Rating Hints at Their Inclusion in the PlayStation Plus Premium Library

The first two entries in the Syphon Filter series, alongside two other games released on PSP, may be among the games that will be available at the launch of the new PlayStation Plus Premium service.

As reported by Gematsu, Syphon Filter 1, 2, Dark Mirror and Logan's Shadow have been rated in South Korea for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. No other classic PlayStation game has been rated for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 yet, so these are likely going to be among the games that will be available in the PlayStation Plus Premium library at launch.

Not much is currently known about which games will be coming to the PlayStation Plus Premium library. Alongside these Syphon Filter games, the library will apparently include all the big names, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan.

We have big publishers, we have small indie publishers. We have over 200 partners working with us to put their content into PlayStation Plus, so the lineup is going to be really strong.

More information on the new PlayStation Plus that will debut in June can be found on the Official PlayStation Blog.