Prime Gaming Adds Madden NFL 22, Surviving Mars and More in March
Amazon announced that the Prime Gaming collection will be updated with seven PC games throughout the month of March. The following titles will be available to all subscribers:
- Madden NFL 22
- Surviving Mars
- Crypto Against All Odds
- looK INside
- Pesterquest
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- The Stillness of the Wind
We reviewed the Green Planet expansion of Surviving Mars, rated 8 out of 10.
Green Planet doesn’t add anything too different from what Surviving Mars offers. The game already kept itself feeling fresh through hours of games, and the DLC keeps that up too. The added goals work really well for adding several more hours of keeping things running and developing your specialised collection of strange buildings and domes. The new loading screens are lovely aspirations too, with beautiful vistas of green fertile grounds. There are a few little issues here and there, the occasional hiccup on the soundtrack can give you a surprise, while the mostly automatic drones can occasionally work against your aims sometimes. But having said that, playing a game that focuses on bringing life to a planet rather than death is refreshing in itself, with plenty of emergent moments of chaos and stress to keep you on your toes.
Prime Gaming also rewards subscribers with plenty of exclusive in-game content for a long list of popular PC games. Below you can find the complete list.
Now Available Brawlhalla - Cosmic Bundle
Now Available Call of Duty: Vanguard / Warzone - Strategic Assault Bundle
Now Available DOOM Eternal - There Can Be Oni One Bundle Pack
Now Available Rainbow Six Siege - 7 Day Renown Booster
Now Available Roblox - UFO Hat
Now Available Splitgate - [Epic] Nebula Railgun Skin, [Epic] Nebula Battle Rifle Skin, [Legendary] Hunt Shotgun Skin
Now Available Warframe - Rubico VERV Weapon Skin, Weapon
February 28 Black Desert Mobile - Prime Epic Outfit Chest (5) - [Epic] Weapon Outfit Chest (5) - [Epic] Armor Outfit Chest
February 28 Fall Guys - La Luz the Wrestler Bundle
March 1 Red Dead Online - 40% off Semi-Automatic Pistol, 30% off Established or Distinguished Bounty Hunter Role Item
March 2 Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions - Select Alcryst Statue x100 Summon Ticket
March 2 Mobile Legends Bang Bang - Amazon Prime Chest
March 3 Grand Theft Auto Online - GTA$100k
March 3 Paladins - Digitized Bomb King
March 3 SMITE - Safe Breaker Kali
March 7 Lords Mobile - Pack B
March 9 Roblox - Mardi Gras Steampunk Mask
March 10 Dead by Daylight - Fancy Family Dinner Outfit for Jake Park
March 10 Grand Theft Auto Online - GTA$100k
March 14 Nakara: Bladepoint - Immorta’s Mountain Headwear
March 15 Blankos - XX Catch Up Bundle
March 15 Legends of Runeterra - Rare Prismatic Chest,One Epic Wildcard
March 16 Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions - Gil Snapper (XL) x100
March 16 Mobile Legends Bang Bang - Popol and Kupa-Hunting Pals
March 17 Grand Theft Auto Online - GTA$100k
March 21 Lords Mobile - Pack C
March 22 Two Point Hospital - Stealth Mode Bundle
March 24 Grand Theft Auto Online - GTA$100k
March 31 Grand Theft Auto Online - GTA$100k
Coming Soon PUBG: Battlegrounds - Gold G-Coin Box, contraband coupon x 10, polymer x 30
