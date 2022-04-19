Xbox Game Pass Adds Bugsnax and 7 Ways to Die in Late April, More Ubisoft Titles Coming

Microsoft has revealed the new titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in late April, including the formerly-PlayStation-exclusive Bugsnax, zombie survival game 7 Days to Die, and more. Additionally, a couple EA racers – F1 2021 and Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – are now playable via the cloud. Finally, Microsoft is promising some more Ubisoft games are coming to the service in the future, including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (you’ll also need a free Ubisoft Connect account to play these games).

Here are your late-April PC and console Game Pass titles:

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now Take control of the titular turnip seeking a way to pay back his debts to a corrupt onion mayor. Featuring a blend of puzzle solving, dungeon exploring, and plant harvesting, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is a cute, but epic journey to avoid paying taxes and tear down the establishment. 7 Days to Die (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 26 Set in a brutally unforgiving post-apocalyptic world overrun by the undead, 7 Days to Die is an open-world game that is a unique combination of first-person shooter, survival horror, tower defense, and role-playing games. Play the definitive zombie survival sandbox RPG that came first. Navezgane awaits! Research and Destroy (Console and PC) – April 26 Available on day one with Game Pass: Take control of three brilliant Super Scientists in this turn-based action game as you research and develop strange new weapons and gadgets to destroy the Supernatural hordes that have all but crushed humanity! Bugsnax (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 28 Bugsnax takes you on a journey to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone… and hungry! Unsouled (Console and PC) – April 28 Available on day one with Game Pass: Test your reflexes to the limit and land uber-satisfying combos in Unsouled, a punishingly difficult (yet fair) Action RPG. During the journey, you’ll have to master the ability to execute various skill combos and counterattacks for maximum damage if you hope to survive. F1 2021 (Cloud) EA Play It’s lights out and away we go! Game Pass Ultimate members can experience a gripping F1 story with cloud gaming via EA Play. Hit the track with their own team and live every Formula 1 fan’s ultimate fantasy as F1 2021 joins a collection of racing games available to play on EA Play. Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (Cloud) EA Play Feel the thrill of the chase and the rush of escape in Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, now available with cloud gaming via EA Play. Unleash a savage sense of speed both as an outlaw and a cop in the world’s hottest high-performance cars. Outsmart the heat or take down lawbreakers with the tactical weaponry at your disposal in a heart-pumping, socially competitive racing experience.

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also gets you Xbox Live Gold and EA Play access — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. You can sign up for your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1.

What Game Pass titles do you plan on tackling over the next few weeks? For those Xbox owners who have missed out, Bugsnax is a fun little game.