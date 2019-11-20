Porsche Unveils Ultra One, a High-End Notebook Supporting Up To Core i7 CPUs

Porsche Design has created headphones before but now they are attempting to get into the high-end laptop business with their laptop called the Ultra One. For the aesthetically inclined, this laptop is amazing with the brushed magnesium giving it a very premium look when comparing against most plastic laptops, the thickness is less than most 13-inch mobile PC.

The Ultra One is an amazing looking laptop, that is also completely fanless!

The Ultra One does offer a completely fanless design, making the laptop itself completely silent when listening in a quiet room. Although with the stereo speakers that were co-designed with Harman/Kardon which will make this laptop sound good even at very high volumes. The microphone array is Cortana-compatible making you able to use her as your personal assistant easily and clearly. Although per the manufacturer no statement regarding whether a webcam is inside the device or not, and per the currently released photo there doesn't seem to be a webcam on this high-end laptop at all.

The Ultra One's design team did an amazing job making this high-end laptop look like a very high-end laptop, the magnesium chassis is accentuated by polished stainless steel elements, making this device look absolutely amazing. An amazing design choice is the special hinge block on the back of the device which keys virtually all of the ports concealed when not in use. With the minimalistic style being kept intact by having the ports hidden in the back keeps the more aesthetically-focused crowd happy, the additional ports, SD card reader, HDMI port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and one USB Type-C port, keeps the more functionality-focused crowd happy.

















This Laptop is powered by Intel's mobile 8th generation processor, which has a simple TDP of 5W which makes sense when comparing to other laptops that are trying to passively cool the much hotter 10th generation processors, as seen in the Microsoft Surface 7 article here. Since this laptop is running off of an 8th generation processor the integrated graphics in that processor is the Intel's UHD graphics 615, which has enough power for productivity purposes and some light Youtube but I wouldn't suggest gaming on this device. Following are some of the basic specifications of the new laptop:

Intel Core i5 8200Y processor

8 GB RAM

512 GB SSD hard drive

15.6″ full HD multi-point touchscreen display

Amplified by Harman/Kardon

Voice assistant “Cortana”

Fingerprint sensor

Dimensions: 359 x 249.5 x 13.8mm

Magnesium shell

Weight: approx.1.5 kg

Windows 10 Home

WiFi + Bluetooth 4.2

Multiple ports: USB: 2x USB A, 2x USB C, HDMI, Audio 3.5mm

Screen size: 15.6″

10-point multi-touch display

Porsche Design is planning to release this laptop late December of this year and cost an amazing $1,350 and $1,500 for the i5 and the i7 respectively. This price tag most certainly sets this apart from other more business-orientated laptops by not offering any special features besides the overall design of the device.