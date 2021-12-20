Eurocom Nightsky ARX315 laptop – a 15-inch design with AMD’s 16 Core Ryzen 9 5950X AM4 CPU offering superb performance

Eurocom launches the new Nightsky ARX315, what the company considers a "Super laptop," with a 15.6-inch display, AMD family of Ryzen 5000 series CPU offerings to allow for upgradability options, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 64GB DDR4-3200 memory, and an amazing capability of up to 24TBs of storage.

Eurocom reveals the Nightsky ARX315 laptop with AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and 24TB storage in a small form-factor

The EUROCOM Nightsky ARX315 Super laptop allows users to ability to customize when purchasing initially and upgrade in the future, while offering supreme performance and mobility, placing it between the power of a lightweight gaming laptop and a powerful mobile workstation for creatives and engineers.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs Are Receiving Price Cuts Across The Board Ahead Of The Intel Alder Lake-S Launch

The EUROCOM Nightsky ARX315 combines AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors, up to 5950X, with NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3070 graphics in a 15.6” laptop form factor that weighs just 2.6 kg is a remarkable feat that our customers are extremely excited about. The EUROCOM ARX315 truly is King of the Hill in terms of user customization, user upgrade-ability, performance and mobility! — Mark Bialic, President of Eurocom

The Eurocom Nighsky ARX315 utilizes the AMD Ryzen 9 series desktop CPUs as high as an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X showcasing up to 16/32 cores and threads, respectively. With the support of AMD's Socket AM4 and B550 Chipset, and DDR4 memory with PCIe 4.0 for NVMe and graphics, the Eurocom Nightsky is a premium laptop for users.













The following AMD CPU options are available for consumers upon purchase:

AMD Ryzen 7 5600X; 6C/12T; Desktop Processor; 7nm; AM4 socket; 65W

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X; 8C/16T; Desktop Processor; 7nm; AM4 socket; 105W

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X; 12C/24T; Desktop Processor; 7nm; AM4 socket; 105W

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X; 16C/32T; Desktop Processor; 7nm; AM4 socket; 105W

The Eurocom Nighsky ARX315 graphics are powered by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU(8GB GDDR6, GN20-E5-A1) onboard graphics. It offers two 260-pin SODIMM sockets with support for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory via two SODIMM.











With support for three storage drives in the form of two M.2 NVMe SSD slots and one 2.5in HDD/SSD SATA 3 storage drive bay, the Eurocom Nightsky allows consumers plenty of customization options and an amazing 24 TB of total storage.

The two heatsinks for the GPU and the CPU (separately) maintain incredible performance with the ultimate copper design for cool temperatures at even the heaviest of workloads.

Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU Destroys The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X In Single-Core & Mult-Threaded Benchmark Leak









EUROCOM Nightsky ARX315 Specs:

AMD B550 Chipset; AMD Ryzen desktop processor up to Ryzen 9 5950X (16cores/32threads); AM4 socket based; 65W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB GDDR6); GN20-E5-A1; on-board

Support for up to 4 active displays

The back cover is made from aluminum alloy; the front, top, and bottom of the case are made of resins

High-performance, high-quality copper GPU and CPU heatsinks to keep your system running cool.

Two 260-pin SODIMM sockets; DDR4-3200; up to 64GB

Up to 24 TB of storage with 3 physical drives: 2x M.2 NVMe SSDs and 1x 2.5in HDD/SSD SATA3

1GbE LAN and M.2 WLAN + Bluetooth

SoundBlaster Cinema 6; Stereo Speakers; High Definition Audio

Backlit keyboard with 15 color options; Microsoft Precision Touchpad 2 buttons

1x USB-A 2.0; 3x USB 3.2 gen2; 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2; 1x mini DP 1.4; HDMI 2.0 output; 1x Headphone-out; 1x Mic-in; 1x RJ45 / LAN; 1x microSD card reader; DC-in

Windows 10, Windows 11, Linux

Kensington Lock, Fingerprint and Embedded TPM 2.0 Encryption

6cells Smart Lithium-Ion; 62WH

Weight: 2.6kg / 5.7lbs

Dimensions: WxDxH: 361x258x32.5mm / 14.44×10.32×1.3in

To find out more, visit Eurocom's website here for more valuable information about the Nightsky laptop and other products from the company.