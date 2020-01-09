Lenovo’s Yoga Creator 7: A NVIDIA Studio Laptop for Creators!

Lenovo's Yoga Creator 7 is a 15.6-inch laptop designed around content creators. While most devices that are designed for content creators are costly, with the Yoga Creator 7, Lenovo is doing something different. Lenovo is aiming to meet the performance needs of mobile content creators while keeping the overall price relatively low.

The Lenovo Yoga Creator 7 is an affordable content creator's laptop that offers up to 13-hours of battery life!

The Lenovo Yoga Creator 7 is equipped with a 15.6-inch display that covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut, and this notebook is based on Intel's 10th Generation Core processor that is paired with NVIDIA's GeForce GPU. The NVIDIA GeForce GPU is planned to use the NVIDIA Studio drivers which are certified by select ISVs for their applications.

The Yoga Creator 7 supports Lenovo's Q-Control technology to boost performance when it is needed, on top of that software this laptop also supports Lenovo's Intelligent Cooling that adjusts fans speed depending on the workload to offer the longest possible battery life. With Lenovo's Intelligent Cooling, Lenovo states that this laptop can last up to thirteen hours on a single charge and supports its Rapid Charge capability.

Some other features that the Yoga Creator 7 has are the Windows Hello-compliant IR-enabled webcam, a fingerprint scanner, and an optional Wi-Fi 6 adapter. These features are fantastic for any mainstream notebook, and this laptop is also equipped with Dolby Atmos-certified speakers and a far-field microphone that does offer compatibility with Amazon Alexa as well as Microsoft Cortana. This 15.6-inch laptop weighs 1.9 kilograms, which is lower when compared to other mainstream 15.6-inch notebooks. With the lower weight and the thickness being just 16.4 mm, makes this laptop look more attractive for the modern content creator audience.

Along with the Yoga Creator 7, Lenovo also announced the IdeaPad Creator 5 15.6-inch mainstream laptop. The IdeaPad Creator 5 features an IPS panel, using Intel's 10th generation core processors, an NVIDIA's GeForce GPU with Studio Driver, up to 16 GB DDR4 DRAM and offers up to a 1 TB PCIe SSD. The IdeaPad Creator 5 weighing 2.2 kilograms and offers up to 8 hours of battery life, which is similar to other 15.6-inch machines currently on the market.