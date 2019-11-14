ROG Strix G is a gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 TI for just $899.00

The ASUS ROG Strix G is a gaming laptop that has an Intel 9th generation with a GTX 1660 TI.

ASUS ROG Strix G is a 120Hz monitor that has an Intel 9th Generation along with a GTX 1660 TI for the low price of just $899.00.

When you buy this laptop for Walmart.com you receive this awesome deal and you'll receive this gift of the Gladius II Origin Mouse. This deal knocks off just about 60% off the original price of $1,499.00.

This Laptop comes with

Intel i5 - 9300H The i5 - 9300H should have similar performance to the i7 - 7920HQ, this processor has a base clock speed of 2.4 GHz with a boost clock of 4.1 GHz. This processor has 4 cores with 8 threads (via Hyperthreading), the manufacturing has an improved 14mm process which is called 14mm++, from what Intel has stated this will give the 9300H a slightly faster clock speed in both the CPU and the GPU (+100 MHz CPU speed, +50 MHz GPU speed).

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TI The GTX 1660 TI is a card-based off of the Turing architecture for NVIDIA's graphics cards which means while no tensor cores are added onto the GTX 1660 TI, this card still performs very well in AAA games. The power consumption of the GTX 1660 TI for laptops is specified at 80 watts, this is 20 watts higher than the slower Max-Q variant of the 1660 TI.

8GB DDR4

512GB NVMe SSD

Gladius II Gaming Mouse This is a $70 value completely free with the purchase of the ROG Strix G laptop. This Mouse has a 12000 DPI along with the mouse switch is rated for 50 million clicks before any and all issues. The Gladius II gaming mouse has LEDs on the bottom of the mouse, along with on the edges of the mouse scroll wheel, and The ROG symbol that has been printed on the palm rest has LEDs below it. The different modes for the LEDs are: Static Breathing Color Cycle Wave Comet Reactive



The ROG Strix G is a 15.6" laptop that comes with the Gladius II Origin mouse, for the low price of just $899.00, makes this laptop an amazing deal. When buying from Walmart.com the NextDay delivery which means if your order today you can have it on your doorstep by tomorrow!

