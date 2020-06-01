MSI is pushing the envelope with the Creator 15. The Creator 15 packs with every important feature for experts from animators, filmmakers to the 2D retoucher. It is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H series processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER graphics card to load all your imagination and outfitted with touch screen for more efficiency to catch up with your unlimited creativity.

MSI Announces The Creator 15 - Features High-Quality Components In A Low Profile Design

The Creator 15 is crafted with a solid aluminum chassis and low-profile sandblasted carbon gray finish to create a minimal yet professional design. However, underneath the stunning hood is not simple at all. The powerful core is precision-engineered into an ultra-thin profile laptop for advanced creators.

The latest 10th Gen. Intel Core i7-10875H processor, delivering faster performance up to 40% with 8 cores to run your software, while the world’s most powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs provide high-end cinematic-quality rendering. The new generation is designed for multitasking and pro-level processing jobs, whether it’s graphic design, video editing, or 3D rendering, the Creator 15 can exceed your expectations and bring your imagination into life.











Nevertheless, with Creator 15, high performance doesn’t generate high temperatures. To avoid burning your lap, it configured an effective cooling system with 0.1mm super thin fan blades to increase 15% airflow, while the 25% wider than normal pipes for the thermal solution for CPU operating optimization.







For businessmen or creators who desire to work with maximum efficiency, the touchscreen will be an excellent feature. It makes navigation much easier and increases your productivity. As touchscreen is rare to be seen on premium performance laptops, this makes the powerful, high-end Creator 15 rather standing out from the crowd! It comes with the optional touchscreen feature, the multi-touch function allows for quicker and more intuitive interactions such as fast scrolling, pinch-to-zoom, and more gesturing commands on display to tap into your creation without ever plugging in a mouse.







Another reason to splurge on Creator 15 is its brilliant display! Whether you're binge-watching streaming shows or touching up photographs, the Creator 15 panel will reward your eyes with saturated, lucid images. The excellent panel option will be the one configured with a well-acclaimed MSI True Pixel Display. You will feast your eyes on the gorgeous, breathtaking screen which delivers true-to-life images with 4K resolution, AdobeRGB 100% color gamut for vivid and vibrant color.

Factory-calibrated Delta-E < 2 out of the box accuracy, True Color Technology provides different modes to best fit your various creating usages. All of these are verified by Calman for striking visual experience, especially beneficial for a 3D animator who pursuits the photorealistic of artworks.

Together the MSI Creator 15 achieved an exceptional user experience and beautiful design, in a remarkably 15.6 inches slim chassis, creators will have no issues creating digital masterpieces on this slick, versatile machine and create their splendid moments.