Pokémon Unite Arriving on iOS and Android in September

Pokémon Unite was officially announced about a year ago, and the Pokémon Company has finally announced the release date for their next mobile video game. Pokémon Unite is an online multiplier battle game that will be released first on Nintendo Switch next month, and then it will be launched in September for both iOS and Android. However, the announcement only brought a release month, and no release date was given on any of the platforms.

For the interested in checking out the game, they did share the trailer with us to check that out below.

For those wondering, Pokémon Unite will be a free-to-play title, and it will feature elements of a MOBA-style game. In the game, two teams consisting of five players each will compete against each other, each will have its own Pokémon with its own abilities and items. As the battler progresses, the players' Pokémon will keep evolving and gaining new abilities as well. Once the players have defeated the opposition Pokémon or those found in the wild, they will gain Aeos energy, which can be collected and put into the opposing team's goal for points. The team with the most points will win the battle.

While Pokémon Unite is going to be free-to-play, it will have support for microtransactions. The company has already installed that players will unlock Pokémon and new outfits for their trainers and Holowear for Pokémon.

Currently, there is not much information available on Pokémon Unite, but we are hoping that in the future, we get more information about the game along with a concrete release date. We are also waiting to see if the game is going to gain the same popularity that Pokémon Go managed to gain or not.