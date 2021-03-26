Monster Hunter Rise PC Works on Day One via Ryujinx Emulator

The proper version of Monster Hunter Rise PC won't be available until early 2022, as CAPCOM recently confirmed. However, the Nintendo Switch version that launched today already works with the Ryujinx emulator.

Still, there are a few caveats to playing Monster Hunter Rise PC through emulation right now.

- Navigating to the in-game album crashes the game (hopefully fixed soon!)

- If you are using game update version 1.1.1, you must disable shader cache; version 1.0.0 works fine with shader cache enabled (this too will be fixed)

- Performance optimizations are on the way!

Check out the game's launch trailer below.