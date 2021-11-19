Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Already Playable at 60FPS on PC via Ryujinx
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is out today on Nintendo Switch, but PC users can also play it on their favorite platform via the Ryujinx emulator. As with the most recent Switch releases like Monster Hunter Rise, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Mario Party Superstars, and Shin Megami Tensei V, new exclusives on Nintendo's hybrid console easily run without major flaws on day one.
In the case of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the Ryujinx team touts no known graphical glitches, support for 60 FPS (even though NPCs will move faster than normal), and even the ability to trade and battle in multiplayer via LDN 2.4.
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out, and to no one's surprise, Ryujinx keeps running games on release! 💪
✅No known graphical glitches!
✅60fps! (*NPCs will move faster)
✅Trading and battling via LDN 2.4! pic.twitter.com/uc0wcn3m4T
— Ryujinx (@RyujinxEmu) November 19, 2021
YouTube is already full of footage from the emulator version. Check out this one, captured at 4K resolution.
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is a remake of the 2006 Nintendo DS game Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. The brand new Pokémon game titled Legends: Arceus will release in just over a couple of months.
Revisit the Sinnoh region and story of the Pokémon Diamond Version and the Pokémon Pearl Version games
Experience the nostalgic story from the Pokémon Diamond Version and the Pokémon Pearl Version games in a reimagined adventure, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, now on the Nintendo Switch system! Adventures in the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl games will take place in the familiar Sinnoh region. Rich in nature and with mighty Mount Coronet at its heart, Sinnoh is a land of many myths passed down through the ages. You’ll choose either Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup to be your first partner Pokémon and then set off on your journey to become the Champion of the Pokémon League. Along the way, you’ll run into the mysterious organization Team Galactic, and be able to encounter the Legendary Pokémon Dialga or Palkia.
Explore the revamped Grand Underground or put on a Super Contest Show
The Underground from the Pokémon Diamond Version and Pokémon Pearl Version games has been powered up and is now called the Grand Underground. Here, you can dig up valuable treasure and Pokémon Fossils, create your own Secret Base, and more! When you aren’t exploring in the Grand Underground, enter a Super Contest Show! Super Contest Shows are popular events put on by four performers and their partner Pokémon. You can also adventure in the Grand Underground or put on a Super Contest Show with other players through the local or online communication of your Nintendo Switch system!
