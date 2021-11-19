Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Already Playable at 60FPS on PC via Ryujinx

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is out today on Nintendo Switch, but PC users can also play it on their favorite platform via the Ryujinx emulator. As with the most recent Switch releases like Monster Hunter Rise, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Mario Party Superstars, and Shin Megami Tensei V, new exclusives on Nintendo's hybrid console easily run without major flaws on day one.

In the case of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the Ryujinx team touts no known graphical glitches, support for 60 FPS (even though NPCs will move faster than normal), and even the ability to trade and battle in multiplayer via LDN 2.4.

YouTube is already full of footage from the emulator version. Check out this one, captured at 4K resolution.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is a remake of the 2006 Nintendo DS game Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. The brand new Pokémon game titled Legends: Arceus will release in just over a couple of months.