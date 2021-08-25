PlayStation will be part of tonight’s Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live event, hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Although Sony won’t be holding its own press conference during the event (in a similar fashion as this year’s E3), players can expect updates from PlayStation titles during Keighley’s Gamescom 2021 opening event later today.

“Here are some of the publishers who will be participating in @gamescom #OpeningNightLive tomorrow”, Keighley wrote on Twitter some hours ago. Keighley’s tweet is accompanied by an image mentioning that fans will receive updates from various publishers, including PlayStation.

“Hope to see you for the livestream as we celebrate all the amazing video games coming later this year and in the future!”

During the event, will likely be hearing more about the upcoming Death Stranding Director’s Cut – a thing that Keighley already confirmed earlier this week. More details about PlayStation’s presence during the opening event haven’t been revealed. In any case, fans should keep their expectations in check.

Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live will kick off at 8 PM CEST / 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT. We’ll update you as soon as more information comes in on this. For now, stay tuned.

What are you expecting from tonight’s Gamescom 2021 opening event? Hit the comments down below.