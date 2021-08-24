Death Stranding Director’s Cut Extended Gameplay Look Confirmed for Gamescom Opening Night Live

An extended Death Stranding Director’s Cut gameplay look has been confirmed for Gamescom Opening Night Live, which will air tomorrow.

The show's host Geoff Keighley confirmed the extended look himself on his Official Twitter Profile. Gamescom Opening Night Live will air at 11:00 am PT, 2:00 pm ET, 7:00 pm BT, and 8:00 pm CES on its official website.

Wednesday, don't miss an extended look at the gameplay of Hideo Kojima's DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT for @PlayStation 5 during @gamescom Opening Night Live Don't miss this moment. Livestream begins Wednesday at 11a PT / 2p ET / 7p BST / 8p CEST at https://t.co/AFycLZXKPd pic.twitter.com/fKt9XW8bxE — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 23, 2021

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will feature visual improvements that take advantage of the PlayStation 5 capabilities as well as plenty of additional content, such as all-new story missions, improved combat, and even a full racing game,

Tomorrow is in your hands. From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defying experience, now expanded and remastered for the PlayStation 5 console in the definitive Director’s Cut. In the future, a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society. Take on the trials of Sam Bridges with advanced combat, explore new locations with extra missions and minigames, experience an extended storyline and much more.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut launches on PlayStation 5 on September 24th worldwide. You can learn more about the game's original version by checking out my review.