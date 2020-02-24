Playstation 5 DualShock 5 Patent Suggests The Controller May Use Biofeedback to Change User Experience

The Playstation 5 DualShock 5 controller may use biofeedback to change the user experience, a recent patent suggests.

The patent, as reported by Respawn First, confirms that biofeedback information, such as changes in electrodermal activity, obtained through sensors placed on the controller will be used to "select between one or more options presented in a piece of content without the user having to provide further input." This will allow the implementation of highly interactive experiences, especially for VR.

There is a desire in computer gaming to provide an immersive and highly interactive experience for players, so as to enhance the enjoyment of the player. This has become of particular interest with the increasing availability of head-mounted displays.

As many patents are not used in end products, we cannot say for certain that the PlayStation 5 controller will come with these features. It has been hinted in the past, however, that some of the best features of the console have yet to be revealed, so what has been revealed today would definitely fit in, as it would be a new level of interactivity that is not possible with the current-gen hardware and controllers.

Details on the PlayStation 5 console continue to be scarce, despite the release window getting closer. Gran Turismo series' creator Kazunori Yamauchi suggested last week that the power of the console could be used to push framerates higher than 60 FPS for future entries in the series.

Rather than a spatial resolution that you’re talking about, I’m more interested in the advancements we can make in terms of the time resolution. In terms of frames per second, rather than staying at 60 fps, I’m more interested in raising it to 120 fps or even 240 fps. I think that’s what’s going to be changing the experience from here on forward.

The PlayStation 5 console releases later this year worldwide.