A previous and ‘final’ specs leak revealed that both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would ship with OLED screens, which should not be surprising because Google used the same display on the affordable Pixel 4a. However, you should know that there is not just a single type of OLED, and an analyst believes that Samsung will supply rigid versions of this panel to reduce production costs for Google. This can also mean the Pixel 6 will be priced competitively.

Previous Information Reveals That Not Opting for Flexible OLED Panels Can Help Save Phone Makers a Ton in Costs

While the display type is not yet known for the ‘Pro’ model, Ross Young comments that using a rigid OLED will help save Google a ton of costs. Even before, Young explained that Google was able to use an OLED screen for the Pixel 4a and still price it at $349 because it was not a flexible panel.

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro ‘Final’ Specifications Revealed – New Info Claims Google Will Provide Software Updates for Five Years for Both Models

He goes onto say that using rigid OLED screens on smartphones can save manufacturers a ton of money, as each of these panels costs one-third the price of flexible OLED screens. Apple uses pricier flexible OLEDs as it aims to provide the smallest possible bezels on its iPhones. Therefore, one drawback of using rigid OLED screens is that the Pixel 6 might not look as appealing as its competitors because Google may not be able to shrink the bezels as much as it would like.

On the upside, Google may pass those cost savings to customers, which would help the advertising giant climb up the ladder of the flagship smartphone race by pricing its premium handsets competitively. In terms of design, previous renders have shown that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be unlike anything Google has ever released, so critics and customers might forgive the existence of larger bezels for a fresh exterior.

Unfortunately, it is unclear if the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will use LTPO panels from Samsung, which will adaptively change the refresh rate to conserve battery life. We know that doing so will increase Google’s production costs massively, so it is likely using an advanced display tech is not on the cards. Both flagships are expected to be announced in October this year, so we will find out more during the official announcement.

News Source: Ross Young