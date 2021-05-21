Pixel 6 Renders Leak out as Well, Showing Same Pixel 6 Pro-Like Design, but With Dual-Rear-Camera & Smaller Display

After detailed renders of the Pixel 6 Pro came forth, it did not take long for Pixel 6 renders to leak out too. In terms of design, the non-Pro model sports a similar vibe, but there will be fewer upgrades to expect, as you will soon find out.

Google Pixel 6 Will Reportedly Sport a 6.4-inch Display

The tag-team of OnLeaks and 91mobiles made these Pixel 6 renders possible, and just like the Pixel 6 Pro, this version sports a two-tone finish but touts a smaller 6.4-inch display with a front-mounted punch-hole camera. Looking at Google’s history, we expect the display technology to be OLED, but we are not sure if the tech giant will adopt LTPO panels to conserve battery life while giving users access to a higher refresh rate.

The screen is expected to be flat, with the Pixel 6 reportedly sporting an in-screen fingerprint reader, along with wireless charging support and bottom-firing speakers. Unlike the Pixel 6 Pro, the regular version will feature a dual-rear camera, according to the renders. From what we can tell, the Pixel 6 lacks a periscope camera, meaning it will not support lossless zoomed imaging or video capture. Even if it does, all the zooming is expected to be done digitally.









This also means future buyers will have to spend more money on the Pixel 6 Pro if they intend to take such images or videos. The dimensions reported by 91mobiles are 158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm (11.8mm including rear camera bump), and yes, the Pixel 6 lacks a headphone jack but charges via a USB Type-C port. Like the Pixel 6 Pro, we believe that the smaller brother will also feature Google’s custom silicon codenamed Whitechapel. At least in this manner, both handsets will deliver the same level of performance and are expected to run Android 12 right off the bat.

Unfortunately, pricing details were not disclosed, so we will find more details in the coming months. If you enjoyed these Pixel 6 renders, there is even a video given below, so check that out and let us know down in the comments on what you think.

